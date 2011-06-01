Breaking Dawn teaser trailer sneak peek: Bella and Edward's wedding!

We'll have to wait until Sunday to catch the premiere of the Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 1 teaser trailer during the MTV Movie Awards — which will also feature an appearance by Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart, and Taylor Lautner — but MTV.com has a 15-second tease of the teaser up now. Watch it below. I imagine most fans will be swooning over the sight of Edward in a tux. Me, I'm dying to know if director Bill Condon darkened Carlisle's hair or if I'm just imagining things. Good things.