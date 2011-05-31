Isaiah Mustafa's Luke Cage video: Will he be the Old Spice Guy forever?

Let's be honest here, Isaiah Mustafa is the Old Spice Guy. But, the handsome, literal horse back-riding spokesman wants the world — and the folks over at Marvel, especially — to know him as Luke Cage.

Mustafa, who has been campaigning to nab the big screen adaptation of the '70s comic book superhero, recently released a mini-trailer of himself as a plea to play the fan-favorite character. (EW reached out to Marvel regarding Mustafa's video bid, but they did not respond.) Check out the trailer below:

Of course, Luke Cage could be a wildly coveted role, considering he's one of the first African-American superheroes. But will Mustafa's early jump on nabbing it work to his benefit? Besides the YouTube vid, how could he really sell this one? Perhaps his Old Spice body wash would serve as an extra protective barrier for Cage's already-impenetrable skin? Not to mention, his Old Spice guy already had some superhero powers of his own (turning tickets into diamonds, swan diving into hot tubs, smelling delicious).

While we haven't seen much of Mustafa's acting skills beyond his hilarious Old Spice ads (though, you've gotta give the guy credit for actually making us look forward to commercial breaks), he certainly seems like he has the look and feel of the Harlem-born crime fighter pretty down pat. But no matter how good his acting skills may be, will it be possible for Mustafa to be known as anything else than the Old Spice Guy?

Do you think Isiah Mustafa would make for a good Luke Cage, PopWatchers? Look at me, now back at your computer, now back at me and let us know!