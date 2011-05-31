Alec Baldwin Rock of Ages photo

By Aly Semigran May 31, 2011 at 08:15 PM EDT
What would Jack Donaghy have to say about this look?

It probably wouldn't be the same sentiment as ours, which is that this on-set Rock of Ages photo (courtesy of tweeting director Adam Shankman) of the man who plays him, Alec Baldwin, and Russell Brand is downright groovy. Shankman told his Twitter followers that the actors, who are playing night club owner/washed-up rock Dennis Dupree and narrator Lonny, respectively, are making his life "heaven." Though, really, maybe he should be following Donaghy's advice: Never go with a hippie to a second location.

