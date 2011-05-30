'Jersey Shore' star Snooki collides with police car in Italy

Trouble certainly seems to follow the cast of MTV's Jersey Shore, whether they're at home in Seaside Heights or all the way across the Atlantic. Earlier today, breakout star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi found herself behind the wheel of a car that collided with a police vehicle in Florence, Italy , where the cast is currently filming the fourth season of the hit show. The police cruiser was actually a part of the security detail assigned to the cast to protect their safety while moving about the Italian city.

One of Jersey Shore's producers as well as fellow cast member Deena Nicole Cortese were also in the car Snooki was driving, though nobody was seriously injured in the collision. The two officers inside the police vehicle were taken to the hospital and treated for whiplash and bruising. And while Snooki was not arrested as a result of the incident, she did have to go to the police station and fill out paperwork related to the accident.