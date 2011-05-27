Avengers supervillain Loki Thanos

The Avengers (or, as it's known in the halls of Marvel Studios, Super Spin-Off Battalion, Phase One) started filming almost exactly one month ago. The plot of the movie is still under wraps. We know that Thor's villainous brother Loki will play the film's Big Bad. We know that the Cosmic Cube will also factor prominently in the film. We can guess that Thor, Captain America, and Iron Man just won't get along until they suddenly do right before the final battle. But Avengers rumors keep churning, and the latest is a doozy. According to the Latino Review, there is another vintage Avengers villain in the film… and his appearance was already teased in Thor. (Possible spoilers to follow)

Remember our quick peek into Odin's vault of treasures in Thor? One item in particular grabbed comics fans' attention: A golden glove emblazoned with six candy-colored gems. That's the Infinity Gauntlet, which grants the wearer godlike power (check out a full-sized image at Marvel's website). The Gauntlet was most famously wielded by Thanos, a ridiculously powerful alien superbeing. And, according to the Latino Review, Thanos (and the Gauntlet) will be appearing in The Avengers.

It's difficult to know how seriously to take this rumor. (Marvel did not immediately respond to EW's calls for comment.) It's hard to imagine that the movie will somehow fit in two ridiculously powerful items capable of granting ultimate power, unless the film is building to some sort of insane reality-warping Inception-esque face-off where Thanos and Loki try to out-God each other with the Cube and the Gauntlet.

A bigger problem, I think, is that Thanos is an incredibly rich character with a massive backstory that criss-crosses every weird genre you can imagine. Born to a race of demi-god immortals who live on one of Saturn's moons, Thanos started out as a mere genocidal madman seeking to conquer the known galaxy. But then he died and got resurrected, and things got really weird. He became obsessed with Death — literally, he fell in love with the (apparently female) omniscient being who serves as Marvel's Grim Reaper. At one point, he used the Gauntlet to kill half of every sentient being in the universe. Somehow, even after all this, Thanos occasionally wound up doing vaguely heroic actions. He's like a character who walked out of Greek mythology, fell into Kafka's brain, and then got pummeled with cosmic rays. In short, he screams "Save It For The Sequel!"

Avengers fans, would you want to see Thanos onscreen? And if he is in the movies, would you rather he be played by a real human being, or should he get the mo-capped digital effects treatment? And either way, who would you like to hear as the voice of Thanos? My pick: Werner Herzog. Just think about it for a second.

