Randy Jackson George Lopez judges return

Is George Lopez the new Charlie Rose? Because the talk show host has spent the last week drawing some great headlines out of his guests. First, Kara DioGuardi appeared on Lopez Tonight to promote Platinum Hit, but, instead, focused on the time she took a hit of pot brownies at Paula Abdul's house. (Yes, I know that's not the proper word usage, but let's pretend, for pun's sake!) And, on Thursday night, American Idol judge Randy Jackson told Lopez that the three judges on the panel — Steven Tyler, Jennifer Lopez, and Jackson — would return for season 11 of the reality series. In his words, "We'll all be back next year, man!" (See the video embedded after the jump.)

Yes, but is the judges' return what Idol fans want? Fox is not confirming Jackson's statements, but, if his words are true, I can't help but be a tad disappointed. It's true that the threesome helped revive the show after a lackluster season 9. But while Jennifer Lopez proved to be as intuitive as she is shiny (except when it came to Haley), the other two Idol judges — Tyler and Jackson — were far too repetitive, benign, and repetitive to make a splash. For season 11, I was hoping for judges that would actually formulate an opinion. I was hoping for judges who are, forgive me, in it to win it. So, I ask you, PopWatchers: Which season 10 judge could you live without? And which absolutely needs to stay for season 11?