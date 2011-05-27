'MLB 2K11' Perfect Game winner nabbed $1 million, and he's not even a baseball fan!

Ready to feel inadequate? This year's $1 million winner of the second annual MLB 2K11 Perfect Game Challenge isn't even that into baseball, but still took home the big prize.

"I had to do a lot of research," 25-year-old winner Brian Kingrey of Hammond, La. told EW. "I had to look up batting averages of the players and everything. Luckily, the game is very consistent with the batting averages of real-life players."

The baseball tenderfoot's diligent research paid off, because he pitched his way to a perfect game and, ultimately, to the grand prize. Kingrey and his wife, both music teachers, are using the cash to buy a new fridge. "We just got into our new house and everything, and we were using this mini dorm fridge the whole time."

Though not a ball player, Kingrey's been a lifelong gamer. Between playing video games, guitar, piano and a variety of woodwinds, Kingrey's dexterous fingers likely aided in analog stick-aiming finesse. The player Kingrey used in his pitching pursuits? None other than Roy Halladay of the Phillies, who pitched a real-life perfect game in 2010.