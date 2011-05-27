'The Hangover Part II' makes record $31.6 million Thursday

By Adam Markovitz May 27, 2011 at 05:12 PM EDT
Advertisement

The Hangover

Show More
type
  • Movie
genre

The wolf pack has something to howl about today: The Hangover Part II scored a massive $31.66 million yesterday, the best opening-day gross ever for a non-animated comedy, according to Box Office Mojo. It's also the third best Thursday debut in history behind Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith ($50 million in 2005) and The Matrix Reloaded ($37.5 million in 2003). Meanwhile, Kung Fu Panda 2 bowed to just $5.8 million, though its core family audience will probably buy most of their tickets Saturday through Monday.

Insiders are predicting a massive Memorial Day weekend at the box office, with Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides and Bridesmaids continuing to generate strong numbers alongside the new releases.

Be sure to check in this weekend for more box office updates!

Read more:

Box office preview: 'The Hangover Part II' plans to party all Memorial Day weekend

Box office report: 'Pirates of the Caribbean' posts year's best opening with $90.1 mil

The Hangover
type
  • Movie
genre
mpaa
runtime
  • 99 minutes
director

Comments have been disabled on this post

© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com