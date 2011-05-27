'The Hangover Part II' makes record $31.6 million Thursday

The wolf pack has something to howl about today: The Hangover Part II scored a massive $31.66 million yesterday, the best opening-day gross ever for a non-animated comedy, according to Box Office Mojo. It's also the third best Thursday debut in history behind Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith ($50 million in 2005) and The Matrix Reloaded ($37.5 million in 2003). Meanwhile, Kung Fu Panda 2 bowed to just $5.8 million, though its core family audience will probably buy most of their tickets Saturday through Monday.