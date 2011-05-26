Muppets Fuzzy Pack trailer

By Aly Semigran May 26, 2011 at 07:07 PM EDT
Advertisement

The Hangover

Show More
type
  • Movie
genre

Sure, the wolf pack from The Hangover Part II are poised to dominate the holiday weekend box office, but we'd like to see how they'd fare against "the fuzzy pack." In their latest teaser (they fooled/charmed us all earlier this week with Green With Envy) that riffs directly on The Hangover sequel's build-up trailer, we're warned that the "Fuzzy Pack is Backy Back." Who knows what kind of shenanigans those Muppets got into to find themselves in jail, but we bet Stu, Phil, and Alan couldn't even handle it.

If The Muppets turns out to be even half as inspired and funny as these trailers, this could turn out to be the single most satisfying movie going experience of the year, no? Watch the trailer after the jump and see if you agree:

Read more:

'The Muppets' trailer: Wait, there are Muppets in this movie?!

Jason Segel's Muppet movie might have legs

'Hangover Part II' — Watch two new clips here!

The Hangover
type
  • Movie
genre
mpaa
runtime
  • 99 minutes
director

Comments have been disabled on this post

© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com