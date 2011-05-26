Muppets Fuzzy Pack trailer

Sure, the wolf pack from The Hangover Part II are poised to dominate the holiday weekend box office, but we'd like to see how they'd fare against "the fuzzy pack." In their latest teaser (they fooled/charmed us all earlier this week with Green With Envy) that riffs directly on The Hangover sequel's build-up trailer, we're warned that the "Fuzzy Pack is Backy Back." Who knows what kind of shenanigans those Muppets got into to find themselves in jail, but we bet Stu, Phil, and Alan couldn't even handle it.