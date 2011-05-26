American Idol results show finale posts ratings gain

Look at this: While Tuesday's American Idol performance show finale was down from last year, the Wednesday results show posted a definite increase. Idol drew 29.3 million viewers and an 9.2 rating among adults 18-49 — up 12 percent from last season's closing episode.

The reason is probably the lack of competition last night. On Tuesday, Idol had to face off with the Dancing With the Stars finale.

Still: This is the first time in five years Idol results show ratings have gone up compared to the previous year.

Also wrapping up last night was ABC's comedy block: The Middle (7.4 million, 2.2) finished down 12 percent from last year. Modern Family finale (10.2 million, 4.1) was down a slight 5 percent. The one-hour Cougar Town closer (5.1 million, 2.0) was off by a steep 29 percent. The Happy Endings finale (4.1 million, 1.7) was up 31 percent from its last telecast.

CBS aired the final episode ever of Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior (7.5 million, 2.0), which was steady. NBC had a low-rated episode of Law & Order: LA (5.6 million, 1.4).

This is the final night of the 2010-11 broadcast season, but no worries: We're going to continue our ratings coverage during the summer (at least, when the results are, you know, interesting). Here's what every show averaged this season and here's who won the season (which isn't too hard to figure out).