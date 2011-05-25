Vin Diesel Riddick

Vin Diesel and writer/director David Twohy have been meeting to look at concept art for a third Riddick movie and discuss a potential shooting schedule, the actor revealed to his 24 million Facebook fans. On Tuesday, Diesel posted a message on his wall telling fans Twohy had good news — they could start filming this summer — but there was a catch. "[I]n order for us to make a true R rated film, I must work for scale upfront. Not unlike the Find me Guilty experience (which I wouldn't have changed for the world)… Money is always second to art, integrity and spirit… but the real issue is deeper. Can I suspend my life, to momentarily venture to that dark place… called Riddick. Now, I need to hear from Our collective… you. Wisdom and clarity appreciated," he wrote.

More than 26,000 fans "liked" the idea of a sequel, and an hour later, Diesel returned to thank fans for their "interesting and intelligent responses" and let them know he was off to chat again with Twohy. The duo sounds willing to go the lower-budget independent route to make an R movie. Twohy has said before that they had a $22 million budget for 2000's R-rated introduction to the character, Pitch Black, and that the budget for the 2004 PG-13 sequel The Chronicles of Riddick rose to probably $122 million. "And suddenly when you've got all the toys and you can do anything you want, you tend to do too much," he said. "You don't make the decisions upfront that allow you to tell a slick, cohesive, coherent story." (EW gave Pitch Black a B+, and The Chronicles of Riddick a C.)