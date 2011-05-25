Kathie Lee and Hoda want an EW cover
Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb are the kind of crazy we here at Entertainment Weekly love, but that alone won't earn them a cover. Still, the ladies from Today dropped by our New York offices recently to plead their case. Watch their visit unfold below.
A few things you should know:
* Our reception area is the flashiest part of our office.
* This is not the first time that conference room has seen booze.
* They are the first people to stop and molest our framed Ryan Reynolds cover.
* That last statement was a lie.
* Jason Bateman is on the cover of our Best of Summer issue because he's in July's hilarious Horrible Bosses and August's The Change-Up. Also, it'd been at least five minutes since we asked someone for an update on the Arrested Development movie.
