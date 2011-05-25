Cheryl Cole replaced by Nicole Scherzinger on X Factor

Bad day to be British at Fox. First the network boots Saffron Burrows from its Bones spinoff, now it seems Cheryl Cole is stepping out of X Factor.

Sources confirm she'll be replaced by one of the show's previously reported hosts, Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger. Cole was officially announced as a judge-coach panelist on the show less than a month ago and featured in a trailer shown to advertisers at Fox's upfront presentation last week.

Now producers have to figure out whether co-host Steve Jones will continue as a solo act, or whether he will be paired with another host.

TMZ cited Cole not having chemistry with fellow judge Paula Abdul (isn't a little tension there a good thing?) and concerns that her thick British accent would be incomprehensible to U.S. viewers (which everybody has been saying all along).

Though reuniting Simon Cowell and Abdul has excited American Idol fans, the X Factor panel as a whole was knocked not hugely exciting in the wake of NBC's success with pop singer celebrities on The Voice.