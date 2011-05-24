Oprah OWN finale

Yes, the final episode of The Oprah Show airs tomorrow. But stop crying — there's plenty of Oprah Winfrey programming to relieve your O pains: OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network announced that the network will stall programming at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday to direct fans to her Oprah finale on ABC. When OWN boots up again, audiences can expect six full days of "Oprah filled programming" to celebrate the end of Winfrey's talk show after 25 seasons.

Some shows scheduled on OWN's slate: The Gayle King Show: Best of Oprah Winfrey, Season 25: Oprah Behind the Scenes, and Ask Oprah's All Stars. Said Peter Liguori, interim chief executive office of OWN, in a press release: "We couldn't think of a more appropriate way to honor Oprah than for OWN to celebrate her ongoing legacy and enormous contribution to daytime television … We will all be watching this truly historic event."