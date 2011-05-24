Obama car stuck Ireland

It's bulletproof, boasts its own oxygen supply in case of chemical attack, and, presumably, is also outfitted with a kick-ass surround sound system (all the better to blast Common) — but it can't surmount a wee Irish curb. Meet the armored Cadillac that quickly became famous yesterday when a video of it getting caught on some pesky raised concrete hit Youtube. The vehicle, a member of President Obama's fleet, was "carrying staff and support personnel only" when it got stuck exiting the American embassy in Dublin, according to the Secret Service — but that doesn't make the following clip any less awesome. Imagine a record scratch noise around the 12 second mark for maximum hilarity.