Lady Gaga dresses crazy, eats paper, declares herself 'Batman' on 'The Late Show With David Letterman'

Lady Gaga's new album Born This Way has been out in the universe for a little over a day (see EW's review), and her complete takeover of all media has already exceeded expectations. On Monday, she unleashed the album, dropped in on the ladies of The View, changed her clothes completely, and then sat down with David Letterman on CBS' The Late Show.

Clad in little more than her underpants, a leather jacket and a Zorro mask, she talked about some notorious rumors about her (including whether or not she likes picking up hitchhikers), repeatedly expressed her excitement over the fresh release of her album, flirted with the host, and declared that she was Batman. Watch the full clip after the jump. It's a long one, but it's worth it.

The moment that everybody will be talking about comes at about the 13-minute mark when Gaga pretends to get fed up with the questions and eats one of Letterman's note cards. It's not quite Madonna puffing a cigar, Crispin Glover throwing kung fu kicks, or Courtney Love flashing her ta-tas, but it's a delightful moment in Letterman's musical history.

Plenty of people went out to buy Born This Way, but did you? Let us know your Born This Way story in the comments.

