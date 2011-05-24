Hangover Part II tattoo lawsuit ruling

The case was not dismissed, it is not over. In fact, while we were disappointed in the court's immediate ruling on the injunction, overall we are very pleased with today's result. The court found that Mr. Whitmill successfully proved what are ultimately the most important factors — (1) a "strong likelihood of success on the merits" of our copyright infringement claim, and (2) that Mr. Whitmill has suffered irreparable harm from the loss of control over his artwork. In so doing, she stated on the record that "Most of the defendant's arguments against this are just silly. Of course tattoos can be copyrighted."

All Warner Bros. did was survive our preliminary injunction motion. It will be able to open its movie this weekend so that the thousands of innocent movie theater operators will not be harmed. However, the judge ruled that we would be able to pursue a permanent injunction based on our copyright infringement claims, which we intend to do as soon as possible.