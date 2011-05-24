'Book of Mormon,' 'Anything Goes' dominate Drama Desk Awards

The Book of Mormon and Anything Goes each won five awards at the 56th Annual Drama Desk Awards last night, followed by The Normal Heart and Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo, which won two awards each. War Horse by Nick Stafford and The Book of Morman, with music and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone, were voted Outstanding Play and Outstanding Musical, respectively, and The Normal Heart and Anything Goes won as Outstanding Play and Musical Revivals. Parker, Lopez and Stone also won the prize for Outstanding Music and Outstanding Lyrics for their collaboration on The Book of Mormon.

Bobby Cannavale (The Motherf**ker With the Hat) and Frances McDormand (Good

People) were chosen as Outstanding Lead Actor and Actress in a Play, and Norbert Leo Butz (Catch Me If You Can) and Sutton Foster (Anything Goes) won as Outstanding Lead Actor and Actress in a Musical. The Outstanding Featured Actor and Featured Actress in a Play awards went to Brian Bedford (The Importance of Being Earnest) and Edie Falco (The House of Blue Leaves), and the Outstanding Featured Actor and Actress in a Musical awards were won by John Larroquette (How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying) and Laura Benanti (Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown). The complete list of winners is after the jump.

2010/2011 Drama Desk Award Winners

Outstanding Play: War Horse by Nick Stafford

Outstanding Musical: The Book of Mormon

Outstanding Revival of a Play: The Normal Heart

Outstanding Revival of a Musical: Anything Goes

Outstanding Actor in a Play: Bobby Cannavale (The Motherf**ker With the Hat)

Outstanding Actress in a Play: Frances McDormand (Good People)

Outstanding Actor in a Musical: Norbert Leo Butz (Catch Me If You Can)

Outstanding Actress in a Musical: Sutton Foster (Anything Goes)

Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play: Brian Bedford (The Importance of Being Earnest)

Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play: Edie Falco (The House of Blue Leaves)

Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical: John Larroquette (How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying)

Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical: Laura Benanti (Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown)

Outstanding Director of a Play: Joel Grey and George C. Wolfe (The Normal Heart)

Outstanding Director of a Musical: Casey Nicholaw and Trey Parker (The Book of Mormon)

Outstanding Choreography: Kathleen Marshall (Anything Goes)

Outstanding Music: Trey Parker, Robert Lopez & Matt Stone (The Book of

Mormon)

Outstanding Lyrics: Trey Parker, Robert Lopez & Matt Stone (The Book of

Mormon)

Outstanding Book of a Musical Adam Mathias (See Rock City & Other Destinations)

Outstanding Orchestrations: Larry Hochman & Stephen Oremus (The Book of Mormon)

Outstanding Music in a Play: Wayne Barker (Peter and the Starcatcher)

Outstanding Revue: Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles on Broadway

Outstanding Set Design: Derek McLane (Anything Goes)

Outstanding Costume Design: Tim Chappel & Lizzy Gardiner (Priscilla Queen of the Desert: The Musical)

Outstanding Lighting Design: David Lander (Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo)

Outstanding Sound Design in a Musical: Brian Ronan (Anything Goes)

Outstanding Sound Design in a Play: Acme Sound Partners and Cricket S. Myers (Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo)

Outstanding Solo Performance: John Leguizamo (Ghetto Klown)

Unique Theatrical Experience: Sleep No More

