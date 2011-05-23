Transformers Dark of the Moon premiere Russia
Transformers: Dark of the Moon opens on June 29, but some lucky Muscovites will get a first look on June 23 when the Michael Bay action film has its world premiere on the first night of the Moscow International Film Festival. To celebrate the event, Linkin Park, which has contributed a hit single to each of the Transformers films, will perform a concert live in Moscow's Red Square.
