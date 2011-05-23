Princess Beatrice wedding hat sells

Jeff Labrecque
May 23, 2011 at 01:50 PM EDT

People saw all different things in Princess Beatrice’s Seussian wedding hat — a pretzel, a butterfly, fallopian tubes — but now, it’s difficult to imagine and not see dollar signs. The bold Philip Treacy creation went for $130,000 to an anonymous bidder in an auction on Sunday, raising money for UNICEF and Children in Crisis. “It has its own personality, and I am so happy that we have raised the most incredible amount of money and can make an even bigger change for the lives of some of the most vulnerable children across the world,” Beatrice said yesterday.

