Ken Jeong host Billboard

By Sandra Gonzalez May 23, 2011 at 04:30 PM EDT
Advertisement
Credit: Ethan Miller/ABC

Community

Show More
type
  • TV Show
network

Community's Ken Jeong — or as most probably know him, "that Asian man from the Hangover movies" — hosted the Billboard Music Awards last night, and, admittedly, I wasn't sure what to expect from him. The characters he's most notable for follow the same blueprint: clinically insane with a side of funny. But I wasn't sure if his normal shtick would be enough to carry an award show. In fact, I'm still not sure it was.

I liked that they acknowledged the odd choice of host in the first minutes of the show (and three cheers for Jeong, who tinkled those ivories to Coldplay's "Clocks" with major skill!). I also think that on a host-scale of James Franco to Neil Patrick Harris, he ranked somewhere in the "acceptable" range, especially when he reverted to the slightly gross humor we all love. (See the 3:06 mark on the video below.)

What did you think PopWatchers? Vote below.

Read more:

Billboard Music Awards scoop: Ken Jeong to jam… with Eric Stonestreet

'The Hangover Part II' screenwriters talk about getting fouler, dirtier, and more outrageous

'Community' set visit: Ken Jeong takes you behind the scenes

Episode Recaps

Community
Joel McHale and Alison Brie star in this comedy about a community college study group that turns into a surrogate family.
type
  • TV Show
seasons
  • 6
rating
creator
network
stream service

Comments have been disabled on this post

© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com