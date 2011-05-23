Ken Jeong host Billboard

McHale is the king of snark, which made him the perfect choice for prickly, self-obsessed Jeff Winger. But here's the surprise: As Jeff continued to Community Show More About Community type TV Show network NBC

Community's Ken Jeong — or as most probably know him, "that Asian man from the Hangover movies" — hosted the Billboard Music Awards last night, and, admittedly, I wasn't sure what to expect from him. The characters he's most notable for follow the same blueprint: clinically insane with a side of funny. But I wasn't sure if his normal shtick would be enough to carry an award show. In fact, I'm still not sure it was.

I liked that they acknowledged the odd choice of host in the first minutes of the show (and three cheers for Jeong, who tinkled those ivories to Coldplay's "Clocks" with major skill!). I also think that on a host-scale of James Franco to Neil Patrick Harris, he ranked somewhere in the "acceptable" range, especially when he reverted to the slightly gross humor we all love. (See the 3:06 mark on the video below.)

What did you think PopWatchers? Vote below.

