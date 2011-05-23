Zach Galifianakis rips January Jones

On "Between Two Ferns With Zach Galifianakis," guests can expect to be treated rudely by the insecure host. But there doesn't seem to be anything inspired or playful about Galifianakis' recent remarks about Mad Men beauty January Jones. After a writer from ShortList.com mentioned that Jones had named the Hangover star as the "most naturally funny person she'd ever met," Galifianakis basically scoffed. "If I remember correctly, she and I were very rude to each other," he said. "It was crazy. I was at a party — I'd never met her — and she was like, 'Come sit down.' So I sit at her table and talk for 10 minutes, and she goes, 'I think it's time for you to leave now.' So I say, 'January, you are an actress in a show and everybody's going to forget about you in a few years, so f—ing be nice,' and I got up and left. And she thinks that's funny?"