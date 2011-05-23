Zach Galifianakis rips January Jones
- TV Show
On "Between Two Ferns With Zach Galifianakis," guests can expect to be treated rudely by the insecure host. But there doesn't seem to be anything inspired or playful about Galifianakis' recent remarks about Mad Men beauty January Jones. After a writer from ShortList.com mentioned that Jones had named the Hangover star as the "most naturally funny person she'd ever met," Galifianakis basically scoffed. "If I remember correctly, she and I were very rude to each other," he said. "It was crazy. I was at a party — I'd never met her — and she was like, 'Come sit down.' So I sit at her table and talk for 10 minutes, and she goes, 'I think it's time for you to leave now.' So I say, 'January, you are an actress in a show and everybody's going to forget about you in a few years, so f—ing be nice,' and I got up and left. And she thinks that's funny?"
Reps for both actors did not immediately respond for comment. But the original exchange, if accurate, coupled with Galifianakis' sledgehammer response in this interview all seem rather "high school," what with the icy queen-bee that Jones could pass for, and the sly but schleppy outsider Galifiankis often plays. I envision the exchange taking place in the school cafeteria or something (though it could, in fact, have been the 2009 GQ Men of the Year banquet, which both attended).
Whatever the facts, the reported row leaves me torn, as if I'm the queen-bee's next-door neighbor who also sits at Zach's lunch table. Is this how Jon Hamm feels?
Is an apology in order? If so, by whom? Do you think they patch things up before everyone graduates, or will these hard feelings linger ruin everyone's senior summer?
Read more:
Comments have been disabled on this post