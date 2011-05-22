Russell Brand denied entry into Japan

Russell Brand had hoped to join wife Katy Perry in Japan this weekend, but his hopes were dashed after the actor was denied entry into the country, reportedly due to his criminal record.

Perry was in town to perform a series of concerts in Nagoya, Tokyo, and Osaka, but hours after her arrival she tweeted to her more than 7 million followers, “So…my husband just got deported from Japan. I am so. sad. I brought him all this way to show him my favorite place #tokyodreamscrushed,” she wrote, adding later that he denied entry due to “priors from over 10 years ago.”