Tom Hardy in Dark Knight Rises: Bane first look

The Internet was all aflame today, thanks the inaugural "happening" in the viral web campaign for The Dark Knight Rises. It involved decoding an ominous audio track playing on thedarkknightrises.com, which apparently led you to the Twitter hashtag #thefirerises, which then led you to a photo-mosaic of Tom Hardy as the masked villain Bane, which finally led to the full image you can see above. Did I mention this film started shooting yesterday?

More to the point: Holy Trapezius, Batman! That is some wickedly terrifying back musculature. Bane also appears to be wearing some kind of ominous, skull-like headgear that wouldn't look out of place at a Slipknot concert, but I'm still stuck on the fact that it looks like Bane's back could punch me in the face.

What do you make of this first look at The Dark Knight Rises' Big Bad, PopWatchers? And who's gonna hit the gym tonight?

