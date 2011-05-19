Titanic 3d rerelease

A 3-D re-release of James Cameron's Titanic will sail in to theaters April 6, 2012. The release celebrates the 100th anniversary of the ship's historic first and last voyage. "There's a whole generation that's never seen Titanic as it was meant to be seen, on the big screen," Cameron said in a statement. "And this will be Titanic as you've never seen it before, digitally re-mastered at 4K and painstakingly converted to 3D. With the emotional power intact and the images more powerful than ever, this will be an epic experience for fans and newcomers alike."