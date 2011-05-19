Ted Nugent President Obama Piers Morgan

Ted Nugent's harsh language for President Obama and all those who would dare utter the words "gun control" continued during his interview with CNN's Piers Morgan Wednesday. Watch clips below. Nugent compared his infamous 2007 concert rant on Obama — "I told him to suck on my machine gun" — to watching Richard Pryor, Sam Kinison, or Lenny Bruce live. "I'm on a rock 'n roll stage. I just sang a song about feisty [bleep]….. Get over it. That's some funny s—." But speaking in what he dubbed "official CNN Piers Morgan interview terms," he explained his position thusly: "Anybody that wants to disarm me can drop dread. Anybody that wants to make me unarmed and helpless, people that want to literally create the proven places where more innocents are killed called gun-free zones, we're gonna beat you. We're gonna vote you out of office or suck on my machine gun. You can take it whichever way you like."