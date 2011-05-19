Arnold Schwarzenegger putting Hollywood projects on hold to focus on 'personal matters'

By Benjamin Svetkey May 19, 2011 at 10:28 PM EDT
Looks like Cry Macho, The Governator cartoon, and potential plans for another Terminator movie will have to wait awhile. Arnold Schwarzenegger's lawyers have issued a statement announcing that, in the wake of his recent marital issues, the former governor of California will be concentrating on his personal life for a while, not on his acting career.

"At the request of Arnold Schwarzenegger, we asked Creative Artists Agency to inform all his motion picture projects currently underway or being negotiated to stop planning until further notice," says the statement. "Governor Schwarzenegger is focusing on personal matters and is not willing to commit to any production schedules or timelines. This includes Cry Macho, The Terminator franchise and other projects under consideration. We will resume discussions when Governor Schwarzenegger decides."

