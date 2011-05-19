'American Idol': Top 3's eliminated singer is...

SOMEONE WILL NO LONGER BE IN IT TO WIN IT TONIGHT AT 9 P.M. EASTERN!

American Idol's Wednesday final four performance show brought an Enchantment Under the Sea prom gown for Lauren Alaina, Randy's first 'in it to win it' pronouncement for Scotty McCreery, and a hardworking wind machine for Goldilocks Stevie Nicks a.k.a. Haley Reinhart. Earlier today, over 60 percent of you predicted it would be Lauren heading home tonight. 25 or so percent said Haley (pictured).

Chat about the results show here and I'll update the post as soon as we know who's been eliminated.

UPDATE: Haley Reinhart has been eliminated. Scotty McCreery and Lauren Alaina will square off for the season 10 crown next week.