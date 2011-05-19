'American Idol': Top 3's eliminated singer is...

By Annie Barrett May 19, 2011 at 12:00 PM EDT
Advertisement
Credit: Frank Micelotta/Fox/PictureGroup

Update: Annie's recap is live.

SOMEONE WILL NO LONGER BE IN IT TO WIN IT TONIGHT AT 9 P.M. EASTERN!

American Idol's Wednesday final four performance show brought an Enchantment Under the Sea prom gown for Lauren Alaina, Randy's first 'in it to win it' pronouncement for Scotty McCreery, and a hardworking wind machine for Goldilocks Stevie Nicks a.k.a. Haley Reinhart. Earlier today, over 60 percent of you predicted it would be Lauren heading home tonight. 25 or so percent said Haley (pictured).

Chat about the results show here and I'll update the post as soon as we know who's been eliminated.

UPDATE: Haley Reinhart has been eliminated. Scotty McCreery and Lauren Alaina will square off for the season 10 crown next week.

Look for my recap later tonight. Here it is!

Read more: 'American Idol'

Wednesday recap: Three for the Money Shot

'American Idol': Haley's fall — and rise?

On the scene for Top 3 performance night

Follow Annie on Twitter

Comments have been disabled on this post

© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com