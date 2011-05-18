'Magic Trip' trailer: Rare footage of Ken Kesey's famed Merry Pranksters road trip turned into documentary

Fancy yourself a Ken Kesey acolyte? Wish you were one of his Merry Pranksters back in the ’60s? Or are you just looking for a film filled with good ol’ fashioned acid trips? If so, prepare to have your mind blown, man. In Magic Trip, available on iTunes July 1 and in theaters August 5, we’re treated to rare, original home movies taped by Kesey, the spark plug of psychedelia himself, on his cross-country, LSD-laden odyssey. These never-before-seen recordings chronicle Kesey (author of One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest) and his delusional disciples as they travel in a kaleidoscopically-painted school bus, giving visual insight to the fabled journey. The film is directed by Alison Ellwood and Alex Gibney, who obtained the tapes from Kesey’s family. Watch the trailer below: