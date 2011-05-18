Lady Gaga, Oprah, Justin Bieber on Forbes Celebrity 100 list

It's official. It's Lady Gaga's world, and we're simply living in it. She's bigger than Madonna, greater than Angelina. Heck, she's more powerful than Oprah! [Beware of incoming lightning bolt!] Forbes placed the singer at the top of its Celebrity 100 list, which ranks the most powerful people in the entertainment business.

Let's not quibble too much with Forbes' methodology, which credits celebs with the strongest web presence. In this case, they might be confusing simple popularity and crass self-promotion with real power, but let's move on. Oprah, who earned $290 million in the last 12 months, ranked second, and Justin Bieber debuted on the list in the third spot. No one had a better year than the Biebs in some respects, but he only has to look at the example of Britney Spears, who went from No. 6 in 2010 to completely off this year's list, to appreciate that people expect greatness every year.

For the record, Charlie Sheen (28) is winning, at least in his personal grudge match with Two and a Half Men producer Chuck Lorre (77). Angelina Jolie (11) is more powerful than her husband, Brad Pitt (45), and his ex, Jennifer Aniston (21). NFL quarterback Tom Brady (55) edged his wife, Gisele Bundchen (60); and Alex Rodriguez (49) has earned the right to be hand-fed popcorn from his girlfriend, Cameron Diaz (81).

Overall, it's an interesting list that will inspire some debate. (Just because she's done with the Potter series, is there any doubt that J.K. Rowling should have a lifetime pass on this list?) What did you find most surprising? Who belongs on the list, and who's just a flash in the Celebrity 100 pan?