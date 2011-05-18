Chris Brown earns six 2011 BET Awards nominations, leading nominees Lil Wayne, Kanye, and Nicki Minaj

Chris Brown's unlikely comeback continues.

Yesterday, BET announced the nominees for their 2011 BET Awards, and the embattled pop star pulled in six noms, more than any other artist this go around.

Amongst his noms, he's up for Best Male Artist, and Best Collaboration and Video of the Year, for his Lil Wayne & Busta Rhymes-assisted "Look at Me Now."

The rest of the nominees feature the usual suspects. Kanye West, Drake, and Lil Wayne are featured in the Best Male Hip-Hop Artist circle. Nicki Minaj, really the only relevant rapstress out, headlines Best Female Hip-Hop category.

The Best Female R&B Artist race includes Rihanna, Jennifer Hudson, Keri Hilson, Marsha Ambrosius and one odd inclusion: Beyoncé. Sure, she's a megastar whose skills merit acknowledgment. The question is, what has she put out between last summer and now that begs for inclusion? Her new and honestly lukewarm single "Run the World (Girls)" hasn't been much of a hit. And she took the majority of 2010 off.

You can check out the list of the nominees here. Think the committee snubbed anyone? Or were they spot on? Let us know in the comments section.

Read more: