Ashton Kutcher CBS

Two and a Half Men | Monday, 8-8:30 p.m., CBS The warlock has left the building. With the spectacular, bridge-burning, jumping-down-?the-inflatable-?emergency-slide exit of Charlie Sheen from Two and a Half Men Two and a Half Men Show More About Two and a Half Men type TV Show network CBS

Welcome to CBS, Ashton Kutcher: The "actor, producer and social media mogul" was officially introduced by CBS Entertainment President Nina Tassler today at the network's upfront presentation in New York. Kutcher — wearing a very casual beige jacket and slacks — said it was "awesome to be there" and "for some reason they are letting us talk." (See the first photos of the cast here.)

Kutcher, as well as Jon Cryer and Angus T. Jones (both of whom showed up in conservative, dark suits) came out on stage while snapping to the comedy's theme song. But when Kutcher didn't get the "men men men" lyrics just right, he quipped, "I'm still learning my lines."

Then he got serious. "In my 13 years in show business, I've never received more emails and phone calls from people congratulating me for this job. You almost think I've won the lotto … which I kind of did," the actor said, in a not-so-veiled reference to his $1 million per episode salary. "I got the best job in show business and I'm excited about that." (To celebrate, Kutcher tweeted a photo of himself with his new costars — at left.)

Then it was Cryer's turn. Turning to Tassler and CBS Corp. topper Leslie Moonves in the audience, he asked, "Did you have to get a tall guy? Really, was that necessary? It's [now] One and Two Half Men."

Earlier in the day, Moonves declined to make a ratings prediction when chatting with the press. "I've been chased from every restaurant in Los Angeles for the past two months avoiding questions," he said. "But I think we've come through it just fine."

