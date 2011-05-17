The Situation dad lawsuit

By Kate Ward May 17, 2011 at 05:47 PM EDT
This is a situation. Mike Sorrentino, also known as Jersey Shore's Situation, has filed a lawsuit against his father Frank Sorrentino, claiming the defendant is illegally using his likeness on The Confrontation, a website the elder Sorrentino set up to air videos about the reality star. In the videos, Frank claims, among other things, that the Jersey Shore star abandoned his family and was fired from a job because of inappropriate sexual behavior. In court papers obtained by EW, the younger Sorrentino is requesting unspecified damages and asking that his father discontinue using his name. Frank Sorrentino could not be reached for comment.

