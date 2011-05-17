Oprah Farewell Spectacular

Tonight, a lucky few thousand fans in Chicago will welcome Opraaahhhhhhhh… for (almost) the last time. The talk show host — who will end her talk show after 25 seasons on May 25 — is taping two shows titled "Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular," which will air May 23 and 24 and are set to feature some of Hollywood's biggest stars. As for who they might be? Well, that secret is being kept under lock and key — but EW will be at Chicago's United Center tonight alongside 20,000 guests for the big reveal. So, for fans both curious and prepared to be jealous (imagine the favorite things Oprah could hand out!), head back to EW.com tonight to read our live account of what's going down during the "Farewell Spectacular." So exciting, the audience will stomp and cheer! See you tonight!