Mariah Carey's pregnancy album due soon

Mariah Carey just delivered perhaps the biggest release of her life—her two children with husband Nick Cannon (whose names, Moroccan and Monroe, might not be as ridiculous as once thought).

But that won't be her only big life event in 2011: Cannon revealed today that Carey was working on an album during the pregnancy and plans on dropping it this year.

"She's been working away, and we have a studio in the crib, and the pregnancy has totally inspired her on so many different levels," Cannon told the New York Daily News. "You're definitely gonna see some new phenomenal music from Mariah." Does that mean we can expect a lot of lyrics about having to pee a lot?

Still, Carey continues to carry herself like a superstar, and she's only one good collaboration away from returning to her post as a queen of the charts. Here's a piece of advice she can have for free: Get back to one-word album titles like Daydream and Rainbow and stay away from physics. May we suggest Gemini?