Maria Shriver appears on second-to-last 'Oprah Winfrey Show'

After appearances by Will Smith, Jerry Seinfeld, and Stevie Wonder, Shriver stepped on stage with Gayle King, Oprah's best friend, at Chicago's United Center in front of some 20,000 audience members. To loud cheering, Shriver told the retiring talk show host, "You've given me love, wisdom, and the truth," as Oprah held Shriver's hand. Then Shriver introduced Tyler Perry for the next segment of the show, and left the stage. (Reporting by Meghan Murphy-Gill.)