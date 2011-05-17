Maria Shriver appears on second-to-last 'Oprah Winfrey Show'
Maria Shriver made a surprise appearance Tuesday night at the taping of the penultimate episode of The Oprah Winfrey Show, less than 24 hours after her husband Arnold Schwarzenegger publicly admitted that he had fathered a child with a member of their household staff over a decade ago. (Shriver and Schwarzenegger announced their separation last week.)
After appearances by Will Smith, Jerry Seinfeld, and Stevie Wonder, Shriver stepped on stage with Gayle King, Oprah's best friend, at Chicago's United Center in front of some 20,000 audience members. To loud cheering, Shriver told the retiring talk show host, "You've given me love, wisdom, and the truth," as Oprah held Shriver's hand. Then Shriver introduced Tyler Perry for the next segment of the show, and left the stage. (Reporting by Meghan Murphy-Gill.)
