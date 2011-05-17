Arnold Schwarzenegger Maria Shriver adultery

Arnold Schwarzenegger fathered a child more than a decade ago with a member of his household staff, and Maria Shriver's decision to separate from her husband was precipitated by his admission of paternity, according to the Los Angeles Times. "After leaving the governor's office I told my wife about this event, which occurred over a decade ago," the actor said Monday night in a statement issued to the paper. "I understand and deserve the feelings of anger and disappointment among my friends and family. There are no excuses and I take full responsibility for the hurt I have caused. I have apologized to Maria, my children and my family. I am truly sorry … I ask that the media respect my wife and children through this extremely difficult time. While I deserve your attention and criticism, my family does not."