ABC's fall video clip bonanza: 'Charlie's Angels,' 'The River,' 'Pan Am,' more
Advertisement
Here's your first-look at video from ABC's new fall shows, including Annie Ilonzeh kicking butt in Charlie's Angels, the Paranormal Activity-meets-Lost adventure The River, the retro glam of Pan Am ("Are you wearing your girdle?) and more. (Also: ABC's new fall schedule here, Angels pics here, Pan Am pics here). Without further ado…
Pan Am
Charlie's Angels
Suburgatory
Apartment 23
Last Man Standing
Once Upon A Time
Revenge
Man Up
The River
Work It
Scandal
Read more:
Comments have been disabled on this post