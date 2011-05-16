'Spider-Man' draws Broadway crowds after reboot

Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark is once again a top competitor at the Broadway box office. Since re-opening on Thursday after a three and a half week hiatus, the newly remodeled show has grossed $809,941, making it the week's twelfth highest earner — despite the fact that it skipped Tuesday and Wednesday night performances. Before its self-imposed break, Spider-Man was reliably earning upwards of $1.3 million a week despite cold reviews, vying with Wicked for the top spot.