Demi Lovato-free 'Sonny with a Chance' spinoff series 'So Random!' to debut June 5

The revamped version of the Disney Channel hit Sonny with a Chance, now titled So Random!, will premiere on June 5, the network announced today. After tending to personal issues, Sonny star Demi Lovato announced last month that she would not be returning to the show in order to concentrate on her music career. The rest of the Sonny cast is slated to appear on So Random!, however, which will focus more on its comedy sketch show-within-a-show, featuring pop culture-spoofing skits, and performances by special guests, including Selena Gomez and The Scene, Colbie Caillat, The Ready Set and others.