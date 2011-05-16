Demi Lovato-free 'Sonny with a Chance' spinoff series 'So Random!' to debut June 5

By Bryan Lufkin May 16, 2011 at 10:43 PM EDT
Advertisement
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The revamped version of the Disney Channel hit Sonny with a Chance, now titled So Random!, will premiere on June 5, the network announced today. After tending to personal issuesSonny star Demi Lovato announced last month that she would not be returning to the show in order to concentrate on her music career. The rest of the Sonny cast is slated to appear on So Random!, however, which will focus more on its comedy sketch show-within-a-show, featuring pop culture-spoofing skits, and performances by special guests, including Selena Gomez and The Scene, Colbie Caillat, The Ready Set and others.

Read more:

Demi Lovato won't return to Disney Channel show

Demi Lovato speaks about treatment for eating disorder: 'It was an intervention. I wanted freedom from the inner demons.'

Comments have been disabled on this post

© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com