Jon Stewart Bill O'Reilly Common debate

Jon Stewart's summit with Bill O'Reilly in order to keep the Common controversy going will now be a two-night event. The two gents, who seem to have a genuine if delicate fondness for each other despite their divergent worldviews, recorded their discussion on Friday night, with half of it to air tonight (at 8 p.m. ET) and half tomorrow. (The entire unedited 30-minute conversation will be available online after Tuesday's show.) Fox News has posted a sneak peek:

Tough to get a read on what's in store from the tease, but it does show Stewart asking O'Reilly to specify his problem with Common being invited to a White House poetry reading and O'Reilly cannily refusing to be pinned down. When these two get together, I find there's a lot of circling each other, little clenching, and rarely a clear victor. I expect O'Reilly to bat away Stewart's arguments and describe The Daily Show's viewers as drug-addled pinheads, and I expect Stewart to spare O'Reilly by treating him as the one sane man at the Fox News colossus.