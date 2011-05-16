'The Voice' vs. 'X Factor': Fox says 'we have the gold standard'

Fox execs say The X Factor is their tentpole new show next season and its hardly a wonder: The series gives the network another potential American Idol, except this one will air in the fall.

But what about NBC's The Voice? Its format is pretty similar, after all, and has done really well in the ratings. Does The Voice take away anything from X Factor?

"We feel we have the gold standard in Idol and X Factor," Fox entertainment chairman Peter Rice told reporters on Monday. "And in Simon Cowell, we have the star of the genre at the pinnacle of his game. There's excitement and buzz. We had more people [5,000] show up for auditions for Factor than we ever had for Idol. We're going to schedule them and play our game."

After announcing their fall schedule, and the cancellation of America's Most Wanted, executives were also asked about why they passed on the promising drama Locke & Key. "It's a cool pilot with good talent involved," says Fox entertainment president Kevin Reilly. "I wish it was an easier decision. We liked the shows we picked and they fit better."

