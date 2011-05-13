Happy 25th birthday, Rob Pattinson! Here are 25 things that endeared you to me.

Ready to feel old? Today, Twilight star Robert Pattinson is 25 years old. That's right: Though I'm still sticking by my theory that the guy has existed since the days of Easter Island (they have the same profile, guys!), Pattinson apparently just today turned a quarter-century years old. So, to celebrate this holiday, I'm going to slap on my beanie and list 25 things that endeared the coiffed-one to me. Without further ado:

25. As you see above, he can pull off the same jacket as Ron Burgundy.

24. He writes his own music, but doesn't shove his music career down our throats like other actors-turned-musicians.

23. In 2009, even he looked like he wasn't sure why he was at the Academy Awards.

22. He — like President Obama, Martin Luther King, Jr., and George Washington — has inspired a documentary.

21. He puts up with all the barbs about his bathing habits…

20. … and (bonus!) he does, in fact, shower.

19. But, still, he considers this a red carpet look.

18. Even he can't help but love Reality Bites, despite the fact that it involves the word "bite."

17. During my interview with him in 2008, Pattinson compared being followed by screaming teenage girls to being in the middle of a "Medieval Battle"…

16. …and he still wanted to tell them "it's not worth it."

15. Also, he freely acknowledged his "abnormally huge" head.

14. He's become such a Hollywood mainstay, even my pop culture-adverse father emailed me one day to tell me that "Robert Patterson(?) is filming outside my building."

13. Even Hollywood's biggest It Boy felt uncomfortable at the Chateau Marmont hotel in L.A. "I feel judged!" he told EW's Karen Valby. They relocated to a "low-rent heavy metal bar in West Hollywood."

12. They drove to the bar in his $2,000 1989 BMW… which came complete with a broken roof and a dashboard that had caught on fire.

11. He saved us all — and his career — by not playing Kurt Cobain in a biopic.

10. Seven years before playing Reese Witherspoon's lover in Water for Elephants, Pattinson was cast as Reese Witherspoon's son in Vanity Fair (that hit the cutting room floor). Wait, that makes me feel even older.

9. Even his wax sculpture can smize.

8. Back in 2008 (if not currently), his fridge was packed only with peach Snapple and Hot Pockets.

7. He has yet to be named People's Sexiest Man Alive. (Although, Glamour did bestow him with its own honor.) Proof that no matter how young you are, and how much money you have, you still can't get everything.

6. He knew this would make the year of every teenage girl watching, no matter how ridiculous it was.

5. When he gets bothered, he sits in a tree.

4. Even his hair can act.

3. His attempt to be taken seriously involved wearing this mustache.

2. He was Cedric Diggory. Duh.

1. He managed to deliver the line, "You better hold on tight, Spider Monkey," with a straight face.

Your turn, PopWatchers! What has endeared you to Pattinson?