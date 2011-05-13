Jon Stewart Bill O'Reilly Common debate
Credit: Frank Ockenfels 3/Comedy Central
"The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" Premiere
Jon Stewart has officially accepted Bill O'Reilly's challenge to come on The O'Reilly Factor and debate the White House's decision to invite the rapper Common to a poetry event hosted by Michelle Obama. The verbal showdown will air Monday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox News. O'Reilly threw down the gauntlet on his show last night, after Stewart rapped his take on Fox News pundits' protest on The Daily Show Wednesday.
The pair has squared off before, but who will win this battle? Vote in the poll below. Also, feel free to suggest titles for the duet you'd like to see the frenemies perform. And don't forget to add the words "(Sweeps Remix)" at the end of it.
"The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" Premiere
