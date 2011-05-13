Jon Stewart Bill O'Reilly Common debate

By Mandi Bierly May 13, 2011 at 06:25 PM EDT
Advertisement
Credit: Frank Ockenfels 3/Comedy Central

The Daily Show

Show More
type
  • TV Show
network
genre

Jon Stewart has officially accepted Bill O'Reilly's challenge to come on The O'Reilly Factor and debate the White House's decision to invite the rapper Common to a poetry event hosted by Michelle Obama. The verbal showdown will air Monday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox News. O'Reilly threw down the gauntlet on his show last night, after Stewart rapped his take on Fox News pundits' protest on The Daily Show Wednesday.

The pair has squared off before, but who will win this battle? Vote in the poll below. Also, feel free to suggest titles for the duet you'd like to see the frenemies perform. And don't forget to add the words "(Sweeps Remix)" at the end of it.

Read more:

Jon Stewart raps Fox News with uncommon beat

Rapper Common's White House invitation makes Sarah Palin, Fox News go crazy

Bill O'Reilly challenges Jon Stewart to a debate about 'the Common situation'

The Daily Show
type
  • TV Show
rating
genre
network
stream service

Comments have been disabled on this post

© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com