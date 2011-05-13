Jon Stewart Bill O'Reilly Common debate

Jon Stewart has officially accepted Bill O'Reilly's challenge to come on The O'Reilly Factor and debate the White House's decision to invite the rapper Common to a poetry event hosted by Michelle Obama. The verbal showdown will air Monday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox News. O'Reilly threw down the gauntlet on his show last night, after Stewart rapped his take on Fox News pundits' protest on The Daily Show Wednesday.