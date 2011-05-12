Will Ferrell's best roles

It goes without saying that Will Ferrell is a funny guy, but the folks at the Kennedy Center want to say it anyway. On Oct. 23, Ferrell will be presented with the 14th Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, an honor previously bestowed upon the likes of Tina Fey, Bill Cosby, and George Carlin.

In honor of Ferrell joining the ranks of the greats, I think it's appropriate to remember his finest moments. Yes, there are many standouts (All hail the POTUS!; Ron Burgundy) but, I can't help it: My favorite Will Ferrell role is the obvious pick, Frank the Tank from Old School. This is probably greatly influenced by my mother's love for the scene I've embedded below (her reaction the first time we watched it was priceless), but I also liked that it was completely gimmick-free. No mustache, no gray wig, no elf costume. Just Ferrell doing comedy. Call me a purist.