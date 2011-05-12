Scrabble now accepting 'thang' and 'grrl'

Scrabble, I'm with you on Indian words like "keema," "alu," and "gobi." I'll even back you for gak — slang for cocaine — if only because it also happens to be the name of my favorite '90s toy. But "thang" and "grrl"? No, as much as I would love to string together all my Scrabble consonants in times of desperation, I am not happy about the new slang being acceptable in the game. But acceptable it is: Apparently, the Collins Official Scrabble Words has updated its dictionary to include the tween Internet lingo. This is dangerous territory, PopWatchers. We are just years away from watching our great-aunts score 20+ points with BFFLNMW. (That's Best Friends for Life, No Matter What. Since this is the first time I've ever typed this, I'll assume I have no friends. Thanks a lot for the sad self-discovery, Scrabble.)