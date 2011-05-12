NBC fall lineup

Next season, the Peacock and the bunny are going to get it on.

NBC has picked up the potentially controversial project The Playboy Club to series.

The drama is set in 1963 and centers on the opening of the first Playboy Club in Chicago. The pilot from Chad Hodge raised eyebrows when the cast, which includes Amber Heard, David Krumholtz and Eddie Cibrian, was asked to agree to nudity clause — typically unheard of on broadcast TV. The nude scenes are expected to only be used (if at all) for DVD and international versions of the show.

NBC also gave the greenlight to two other dramas today — Awake is from Kyle Killen follows the simultaneous and parallel lives of a detective who can not let go of any aspect of his fractured family after a horrible car accident (it's been described as Inception for TV). Besides Isaacs, it also features Wilmer Valderrama and Steve Harris.

The third pick up Grimm, a dark but fantastical cop drama about a world in which characters inspired by Grimm's Fairy Tales exist. It stars David Giuntoli, Bitsie Tulloch and Kate Burton.

The Peacock has already picked up Prime Suspect, the series adaption of the acclaimed Brit miniseries and Steven Spielberg's musical drama Smash. For comedies, it is going with a Christina Applegate starrer about a working mother, along with another laugher from stand-up comic Whitney Cummings about a young couple in a committed relationship.