Kings of Leon on Vh1's 'Storytellers': Watch them perform 'Knocked Up' here in a sneak preview --- EXCLUSIVE
Credit: Frank Micelotta/Picture Group for VH1
"Whoah-oh-oh-oh!"
That's the noise Kings of Leon fans should be making when they watch the band performing their spiraling 2007 Because of the Times tune "Knocked Up" (and, yes, it's also the sound frontman Caleb Followill makes in the course of said number).
The clip is an exclusive outtake culled from a two-hour set the band performed for their VH1 Storytellers show, which kicks off a new season this Friday, May 13 at 11 p.m. ET. Check out it out here:
