Jon Stewart Common Fox News

There was nothing common about Jon Stewart's critique of Fox News most recent political furor last night. Yes, he played clips of Fox's biggest stars lambasting the White House for inviting the rapper Common to a prestigious poetry event, since they claimed some of his lyrics were misogynistic and celebrated cop-killing. Sure, Stewart then followed that up with archival Fox footage that seemed to undermine their noble ideals when the shoe was on the other foot. Par for the course, you say? Yawn? "This isn't even fun any more," Stewart himself lamented, referring to the footage his staff finds of Fox's personalities contradicting themselves. "We've actually started burying these tapes around the office just to make this sporting."