'The Voice' Battle poll: Which duet was best?

Lewis Jacobs/NBC
Jeff Labrecque
May 11, 2011 at 01:20 PM EDT

The Voice

type
TV Show
genre
Reality TV, Music
run date
04/26/11
performer
Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, Alicia Keys
broadcaster
NBC
seasons
14
Current Status
In Season

The thrilling blind auditions are over, but The Voice‘s first Battle Round delivered as much intrigue and suspense as the singing competition’s initial episodes. Teammates had to collaborate on a song, but that teamwork was undermined by the fact that only one of them would survive. Throw in a quartet of celebrity-guest mentors, and there was plenty to see.

But whose song was best? The judges seemed to agree that Vicci Martinez and Niki Dawson’s rendition of Pink’s “Perfect” was the highlight, but there was something cozy about Patrick Thomas and Tyler Robinson’s smooth cover of Elvis’ “Burning Love.” EW’s Hillary Busis thought Casey Weston and Tim Mahoney were a tad too Disney ballad with their version of “Leather and Lace,” and Frenchie Davis and Tarralyn Ramsey did the worst job of pretending to be partners on Beyonce’s “Single Ladies.”

But which performance did you like best?

Read more:

‘The Voice’ recap: Battle Vocale

‘The Voice’ has openly gay singers. Where are they on ‘American Idol’?

Tje Austin opens up about ‘The Voice’

